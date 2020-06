Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom home for rent in St. Stephens area of Hickory. Spacious living room. Fenced yard with large deck/patio and a HUGE workshop/garage detached. This is a great little neighborhood tucked away on a dead end street. There is a park nearby with ballfields. $50 application fee per adult. We conduct a credit and criminal background check as a part of the application process. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee. Available June 1, 2020.