/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Forest
3 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4212 Deadwyler Drive
4212 Deadwyler Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
Fully Furnished 1BR 1BA Apartment & Workshop, W&D includes Utilities & Internet Broker Owned - Country atmosphere off McArthur Rd. Great location - 450 SQ FT 2nd story Living space plus 450 SQ FT storage and workshop area on 1st floor.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1460 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Bald Cypress Drive
326 Bald Cypress Drive, Moore County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
***The Lake is currently dry***Breathtaking views of Woodlake are inspired by this charming 2BR/2BA Furnished ''Waterfront'' Home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1100 Clarendon St
1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville best one bedroom price in clarendon house! Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Westover
1 Unit Available
681 A Bartons Landing - 1
681 Bartons Landing Pl, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Great Location! Gated Community! This first floor unit has lots of upgrades. open floor plan, dining area right of the kitchen, also has a breakfast bar. Living room offers easy access to patio, also gas fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
681 Bartons Landing Place
681 Bartons Landing, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Great Location! Gated Community! This first floor unit has lots of upgrades. open floor plan, dining area right of the kitchen, also has a breakfast bar. Living room offers easy access to patio, also gas fireplace.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Castleberry Court
825 Castleberry Court, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
-Beautifully FURNISHED and upgraded home in a private community. Nicely appointed. Sunken living room, brick fireplace, panoramic views, well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, separate master suite and a fantastic day room with full bath.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
3401 # D Lainey Lane
3401 Lainey Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Corporate Condo Rental - Looking to place bags down and finish your job training/internship or traveling contract look at this rental! Rental with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND FULLY FURNISHED.
Similar Pages
Spring Lake 2 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Lake Accessible ApartmentsSpring Lake Apartments with Balcony
Spring Lake Apartments with GarageSpring Lake Apartments with GymSpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Lake Apartments with ParkingSpring Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NC