147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC

Finding an apartment in Spring Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Forest
3 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Forest
8 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1614 Crescent Drive
1614 Crescent Drive, Spring Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1520 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth brick tri level home. 1st level is great room with beautiful hardwoods, 3rd bdrm with full bath, 2nd level is fully equipped kitchen and formal dining room. Upper level includes Mstr bdrm with hardwoods, 2nd bdrm and full hall bth.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
7 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Terry Sanford
12 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
12 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$728
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5825 Kindley Drive
5825 Kindley Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2113 sqft
This beautiful two story home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to the interstate. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a bonus room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
122 London Court
122 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
This Apartment Home is Model home, but You Could Rent One Like It! This apartment home is a Model Home, but we are leasing for April for one very similar! Contact the office for more details! This property allows self guided viewing without an

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Watchman Lane
224 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1834 sqft
224 Watchman Lane Available 07/24/20 Lexington Plantation - BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UNDER MOUNT SINK, AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE 42' UPPER CABINETS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Ayrshire Ct
338 Ayrshire Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1350 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 338 Ayrshire Ct. (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) This lovely Town home is close to Methodist College and Ft Bragg, backing up to the 12th Green on Kings Grant Golf Course. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1190 Wrenwood Ct.
1190 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Coming Soon 1190 Wrenwood (Mid July) (Small Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid July) 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with modern features including all stainless steel appliances, gray paint throughout, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
699 Tamarack
699 Tamarack Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$675
1000 sqft
699 Tamarack Available 07/01/20 - Check out this freshly renovated quaint home located in Fayetteville. This property is a short drive to Fort Bragg, many restaurants, several shopping centers, and a few parks.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
297 Arlington Drive
297 Arlington Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1950 sqft
Short Term Lease - 297 Arlington Dr. Cameron, NC (Pet-Considered) - *** This home is available for rent with a short term lease - ending Feb 2021.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5655 Dobson Dr.
5655 Dobson Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom Home with Stunning Pool and Enclosed Patio! - Amazing home with great location! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes with a bonus space and plenty of room to relax. Home features fireplace, gorgeous pool and screened in back patio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
65 Wessex Court
65 Wessex Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2366 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom/ finished bonus room home located in Yorkshire Plantation of Harnett County. This home has over 2300 square feet and sits on a large .42 ac lot with a privacy fence, rear deck and storage shed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3941 Eastdale Drive
3941 Eastdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
This ranch-style home in the Longview neighborhood features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished bonus room, rear deck and fencing. Close to Fort Bragg and many amenities. Pet friendly per owner approval. Lawn Maintenance Included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
225 Ingleside Drive
225 North Ingleside Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
Gas heat, central A/C, carpet/tile/vinyl flooring, living room , eat in kitchen, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connections, patio, fenced yard, carport. Pets negotiable

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
424 Newburgh Drive
424 Newburg Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautifully updated home on private lot at end of the street. Laminate flooring throughout the first floor with carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bedroom with unique barn door to the master bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
484 Oates Drive
484 Oates Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious 4 bdrm 2.5 bth home. Open floor plan to include GR with fireplace, Formal DR, eat in kitchen which leads out to the deck. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings, WIC, garden tub, sep shower. Bonus room can be used as extra room or 4th bdrm.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spring Lake, NC

Finding an apartment in Spring Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

