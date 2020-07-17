All apartments in Southern Pines
Find more places like 145 S May Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southern Pines, NC
/
145 S May Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

145 S May Street

145 South May Street · (912) 704-1633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southern Pines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping. Inside you will enjoy beautiful dining complete with bright natural light, lovely kitchen with half-bath and quick access to the patio. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a large, open living room with a fireplace and a Carolina room. The Carolina room is perfect for welcoming guests and enjoying the beautiful Seasons of North Carolina. Bedrooms have unassumingly large closets. Updated and modern touches throughout the home; with classic integrity and design in mind. Bi-weekly Landscaping is included. Pets are welcome upon owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 S May Street have any available units?
145 S May Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 S May Street have?
Some of 145 S May Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 S May Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 S May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 S May Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 S May Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 S May Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 S May Street offers parking.
Does 145 S May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 S May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 S May Street have a pool?
No, 145 S May Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 S May Street have accessible units?
No, 145 S May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 S May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 S May Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 S May Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 S May Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 S May Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln
Southern Pines, NC 28327

Similar Pages

Southern Pines 2 BedroomsSouthern Pines 3 Bedrooms
Southern Pines Apartments with GaragesSouthern Pines Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Southern Pines Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCCarrboro, NCHolly Springs, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCRaeford, NCAlbemarle, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NC
Pinehurst, NCLillington, NCAsheboro, NCDunn, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCLaurinburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity