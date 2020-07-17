145 S May Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping. Inside you will enjoy beautiful dining complete with bright natural light, lovely kitchen with half-bath and quick access to the patio. Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a large, open living room with a fireplace and a Carolina room. The Carolina room is perfect for welcoming guests and enjoying the beautiful Seasons of North Carolina. Bedrooms have unassumingly large closets. Updated and modern touches throughout the home; with classic integrity and design in mind. Bi-weekly Landscaping is included. Pets are welcome upon owners approval.