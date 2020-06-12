Apartment List
/
NC
/
sneads ferry
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Sneads Ferry, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
120 Crabshell Lane
120 Crabshell Lane, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful, custom three bedroom home nestled into a quiet neighborhood just a hop, skip, and a jump from Bump's Creek! Laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a covered country front porch are just a few of the many
Results within 1 mile of Sneads Ferry

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
Close to the back gate to Camp LeJeune, MARSOC and New River Air Station. Located in Chadwick Shores, a gated, waterfront community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ bonus room home is available in July.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
217 Peggy'S Trace
217 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
Results within 5 miles of Sneads Ferry

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Justice Farms Dr
209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - *Pets Allowed! (*Please read listing description) - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
308 East Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Sneads Ferry

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
260 S Creek Drive
260 South Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
This charming home has 3 beds and 2 baths, and a spacious wooden deck overlooking its large backyard. Once you step into the dining room you are invited into a open kitchen with tall ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
506 NC Hwy 17
506 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sneads Ferry, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sneads Ferry renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sneads Ferry 3 BedroomsSneads Ferry Apartments with Balcony
Sneads Ferry Apartments with GarageSneads Ferry Apartments with Parking
Sneads Ferry Dog Friendly ApartmentsSneads Ferry Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCKings Grant, NCBeaufort, NC
Newport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington