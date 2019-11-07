All apartments in Skippers Corner
Find more places like 5142 Exton Park Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Skippers Corner, NC
/
5142 Exton Park Loop
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:21 AM

5142 Exton Park Loop

5142 Exton Park Loop · (910) 777-2776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Skippers Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC 28429

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE

The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft. ceilings downstairs along with Double crown molding, updated kitchen offering marble counter tops & wood flooring in kitchen, dining and living room areas. Upstairs offers vaulted ceilings & large master suite. Neutral paint colors through-out and all bathrooms have been totally renovated with beautiful tile and modern vanities. Enjoy gardening and cook outs on the private tiled patio which is in close proximity to the neighborhood pool and clubhouse - these town-homes feel huge!

New Hanover County Schools
High: Laney
Middle: Virgo
Elementary: Castle Hayne
The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft. ceilings downstairs along with Double crown molding, updated kitchen offering marble counter tops & wood flooring in kitchen, dining and living room areas. Upstairs offers vaulted ceilings & large master suite. Neutral paint colors are through-out and all bathrooms have been totally renovated with beautiful tile and modern vanities. Enjoy gardening and cook outs on the private tiled patio which is in close proximity to the neighborhood pool and clubhouse - these town-homes feel huge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 Exton Park Loop have any available units?
5142 Exton Park Loop has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5142 Exton Park Loop have?
Some of 5142 Exton Park Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 Exton Park Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5142 Exton Park Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 Exton Park Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5142 Exton Park Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5142 Exton Park Loop offer parking?
No, 5142 Exton Park Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5142 Exton Park Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 Exton Park Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 Exton Park Loop have a pool?
Yes, 5142 Exton Park Loop has a pool.
Does 5142 Exton Park Loop have accessible units?
No, 5142 Exton Park Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 Exton Park Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5142 Exton Park Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 5142 Exton Park Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5142 Exton Park Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5142 Exton Park Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Skippers Corner 2 BedroomsSkippers Corner 3 Bedrooms
Skippers Corner Apartments with BalconySkippers Corner Apartments with Parking
Skippers Corner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NCSilver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity