5142 Exton Park Loop

Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE
The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft. ceilings downstairs along with Double crown molding, updated kitchen offering marble counter tops & wood flooring in kitchen, dining and living room areas. Upstairs offers vaulted ceilings & large master suite. Neutral paint colors through-out and all bathrooms have been totally renovated with beautiful tile and modern vanities. Enjoy gardening and cook outs on the private tiled patio which is in close proximity to the neighborhood pool and clubhouse - these town-homes feel huge!
New Hanover County Schools
High: Laney
Middle: Virgo
Elementary: Castle Hayne
