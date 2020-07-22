All apartments in Silver Lake
Find more places like 468 Jacob Mott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Lake, NC
/
468 Jacob Mott Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

468 Jacob Mott Drive

468 Jacob Mott Drive · (910) 782-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

468 Jacob Mott Drive, Silver Lake, NC 28412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 468 Jacob Mott Drive · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Stunning Luxury Home - Newly Constructed - Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpciXLCwGZj

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/5ebd6c3076/listings/mapsearch

Be the first to live in this newly constructed home with loads of custom features. Beautiful hardwood floors, 10’ ceilings and decorative crown molding are found throughout. From the foyer you will enter the office from glass French doors or continue back to the main living area. The kitchen is equally functional and beautiful. It features granite counters, tile backsplash, under cabinet lights, breakfast bar, built-in beverage cooler, stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances and a 9x6 walk-in pantry. A spacious island is the focal point and allows the open floorplan to flow seamlessly to the living and dining areas. The living room includes built-in cabinetry with shelves, a coffered ceiling, and a full wall of sliding glass doors to the Lanai. The dining area has a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and French door access to the Lanai. The Lanai is an additional heated & cooled area that features a full wall of windows overlooking the backyard and includes a cozy gas fireplace and wet bar. The master suite offers direct access to the Lanai, two large walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath with step-in tile shower, separate vanities, and a large soaking tub. The guest rooms are tucked away in a quiet location, each with ensuite bathrooms. The laundry room includes a utility sink, tons of storage, counter space and washer and dryer. The 3-car attached garage has an epoxy floor and access to a 16x7.5 climate-controlled storage room. Amenities include clubhouse, 2 resort style pools, tennis & pickleball courts, and lawn maintenance. Close to canoe/kayak river access; River Lights shopping, dining, trails; NHRMC Hospital; grocery stores; Wrightsville, Carolina, and Kure Beaches; and much more!

Pets negotiable. Keeping of a pet requires consent of management, payment of nonrefundable pet fee, monthly pet rent, and execution of pet addendum.

No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Management Company and abide by the term of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

All applicants over 18 years of age are subject to a background check, including criminal, credit, employment verification, and past tenancy.

**The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant’s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.**

(RLNE5968898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have any available units?
468 Jacob Mott Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have?
Some of 468 Jacob Mott Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Jacob Mott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
468 Jacob Mott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Jacob Mott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Jacob Mott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 468 Jacob Mott Drive offers parking.
Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 Jacob Mott Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have a pool?
Yes, 468 Jacob Mott Drive has a pool.
Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have accessible units?
No, 468 Jacob Mott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 Jacob Mott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Jacob Mott Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 468 Jacob Mott Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 468 Jacob Mott Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSilver Lake Apartments with Balconies
Silver Lake Apartments with PoolsSilver Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Silver Lake Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SC
Myrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity