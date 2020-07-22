468 Jacob Mott Drive

Amenities

Be the first to live in this newly constructed home with loads of custom features. Beautiful hardwood floors, 10’ ceilings and decorative crown molding are found throughout. From the foyer you will enter the office from glass French doors or continue back to the main living area. The kitchen is equally functional and beautiful. It features granite counters, tile backsplash, under cabinet lights, breakfast bar, built-in beverage cooler, stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances and a 9x6 walk-in pantry. A spacious island is the focal point and allows the open floorplan to flow seamlessly to the living and dining areas. The living room includes built-in cabinetry with shelves, a coffered ceiling, and a full wall of sliding glass doors to the Lanai. The dining area has a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and French door access to the Lanai. The Lanai is an additional heated & cooled area that features a full wall of windows overlooking the backyard and includes a cozy gas fireplace and wet bar. The master suite offers direct access to the Lanai, two large walk-in closets, and a spa-like bath with step-in tile shower, separate vanities, and a large soaking tub. The guest rooms are tucked away in a quiet location, each with ensuite bathrooms. The laundry room includes a utility sink, tons of storage, counter space and washer and dryer. The 3-car attached garage has an epoxy floor and access to a 16x7.5 climate-controlled storage room. Amenities include clubhouse, 2 resort style pools, tennis & pickleball courts, and lawn maintenance. Close to canoe/kayak river access; River Lights shopping, dining, trails; NHRMC Hospital; grocery stores; Wrightsville, Carolina, and Kure Beaches; and much more!



Pets negotiable. Keeping of a pet requires consent of management, payment of nonrefundable pet fee, monthly pet rent, and execution of pet addendum.



No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping.



