Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:30 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$781
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
Results within 1 mile of Rural Hall

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6443 Bentbrush St
6443 Bentbrush St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2152 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 6443 Bentbrush Street Rural Hall NC 27045: Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Chandler Pointe! Large formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with large pantry/island with storage/gorgeous walnut
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Windsor Estates
12 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
903 Aspen Trail
903 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
903 Aspen Trail Available 07/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL CONDO - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath lower level condo. Combined dining and living room. Butler's window into living room from kitchen. Laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
302 Aspen Court
302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1152 sqft
302 Aspen Court Available 06/23/20 Coming Soon to view/lease! NO PETS Close to Wake Forest Campus! 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! - Coming Soon for, private SELF GUIDED Tours. Go only to RENTrrc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
704 Aspen Trail
704 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
ASPEN PARK II! Upper End Near WFU! - Walk to WFU campus! Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Live in the trees -- very private! Huge great room with built ins and fireplace. Opens to large deck with outside storage.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5470 Shattalon Drive Apt. 9-D
5470 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
810 sqft
Shattalon Terrace Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. Here at Shattalon Terrace you will be located only moments away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
3450 Triangle Dr., Apt. 622
3450 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Upper Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511
3440 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Lower Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4455 Brassfield Drive
4455 Brassfield Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
Move in ready. Lower level 1 BR/ 1 bath condo. Open floor plan. SS appliances and tons of cabinet space. Oversized BR with large walk in closet. Spacious bathroom with high counter tops and walk in shower. Covered patio with storage closet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1701 Thornwood Lane
1701 Thornwood Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2538 sqft
Now Available!!! This home offers so much, that you must see it! The long driveway leads you up to a unique home. When you walk through the front door, you are greeted with high ceilings with exposed beams in the living room with a fireplace.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
623 Timberline Ridge Ln
623 Timberline Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Great condo close to Wake Forrest University - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Sorry no pets or smoking Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
86 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rural Hall, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rural Hall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

