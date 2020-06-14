/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 PM
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$781
650 sqft
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
140 Washington Street
140 Washington St, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$375
1 bedroom apartment with water included.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Windsor Estates
12 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
17 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1316 Old Hollow Rd
1316 Old Hollow Road, Forsyth County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
1104 sqft
Check this one out! - This unique property includes a large kitchen, office area, den that could be second bedroom, and three workshop/garage areas. Enclosed garden area, fenced and unfenced areas in the yard, and a circle drive.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4605 Tobaccoville Road
4605 Tobaccoville Road, Tobaccoville, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
1 bedroom apt in quiet rural community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4455 Brassfield Drive
4455 Brassfield Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
Move in ready. Lower level 1 BR/ 1 bath condo. Open floor plan. SS appliances and tons of cabinet space. Oversized BR with large walk in closet. Spacious bathroom with high counter tops and walk in shower. Covered patio with storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Westend
54 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
4 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Similar Pages
Rural Hall Apartments with BalconyRural Hall Apartments with GymRural Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRural Hall Apartments with Parking