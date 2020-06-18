Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!



This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great area, close to plenty of community amenities and only 15 minutes to downtown Asheville.



Unfurnished

Year Lease



Upstairs:

Open plan LR/DR

Kitchen

Decorative Fireplace

Wood Floors & Carpet

Full Bathroom with shower/tub

Two bedroooms

Flex space over the garage which would be a den, bedroom or office



Downstairs

Finished basement including large open area great for storage, den, workout room, workshop, etc.

Laundry Area with W/D Hook-ups

Full Bathroom with shower

Painted concrete floor throughout

Separate entrance

Access to backyard



Outside/Other:

Large front Deck

Large Back Deck

Garage

Off-Street Parking

Electric Heatpump/Central AC

Convenient to Sweeten Creek Road and the Asheville Regional Airport

Pets Considered with Refundable $300.00 per pet

No Smoking



$1650 Per month / $1650.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (included background and credit checks)



For more information or to view please E-MAIL lorettarentsavl@gmail.com



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5856126)