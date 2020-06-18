Amenities
79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!
This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great area, close to plenty of community amenities and only 15 minutes to downtown Asheville.
Unfurnished
Year Lease
Upstairs:
Open plan LR/DR
Kitchen
Decorative Fireplace
Wood Floors & Carpet
Full Bathroom with shower/tub
Two bedroooms
Flex space over the garage which would be a den, bedroom or office
Downstairs
Finished basement including large open area great for storage, den, workout room, workshop, etc.
Laundry Area with W/D Hook-ups
Full Bathroom with shower
Painted concrete floor throughout
Separate entrance
Access to backyard
Outside/Other:
Large front Deck
Large Back Deck
Garage
Off-Street Parking
Electric Heatpump/Central AC
Convenient to Sweeten Creek Road and the Asheville Regional Airport
Pets Considered with Refundable $300.00 per pet
No Smoking
$1650 Per month / $1650.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (included background and credit checks)
For more information or to view please E-MAIL lorettarentsavl@gmail.com
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5856126)