Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

79 Hemlock Street

79 Hemlock Street · No Longer Available
Location

79 Hemlock Street, Royal Pines, NC 28704

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great area, close to plenty of community amenities and only 15 minutes to downtown Asheville.

Unfurnished
Year Lease

Upstairs:
Open plan LR/DR
Kitchen
Decorative Fireplace
Wood Floors & Carpet
Full Bathroom with shower/tub
Two bedroooms
Flex space over the garage which would be a den, bedroom or office

Downstairs
Finished basement including large open area great for storage, den, workout room, workshop, etc.
Laundry Area with W/D Hook-ups
Full Bathroom with shower
Painted concrete floor throughout
Separate entrance
Access to backyard

Outside/Other:
Large front Deck
Large Back Deck
Garage
Off-Street Parking
Electric Heatpump/Central AC
Convenient to Sweeten Creek Road and the Asheville Regional Airport
Pets Considered with Refundable $300.00 per pet
No Smoking

$1650 Per month / $1650.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (included background and credit checks)

For more information or to view please E-MAIL lorettarentsavl@gmail.com

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5856126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

