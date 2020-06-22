Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1514 Cypress Street - Cute and quaint bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Freshly painted, nice rocking chair front porch, Fenced rear yard (no pets), 2 storage buildings. Electric range and on-demand hot water. Refrigerator on site but not warrantied. Central heat/air.

NO PETS

Must have good rental history and credit to qualify.



Directions: Sunset to Cokey Rd. to Old Wilson Rd, right on Daughtridge St. to left on Cypress St. house is on right



Schools: DS Johnson and Rocky Mount High



Call Michael Allen 252-266-9900



(RLNE5848679)