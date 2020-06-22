All apartments in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC
1514 Cypress Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1514 Cypress Street

1514 Cypress Street · (252) 266-9900
Location

1514 Cypress Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1514 Cypress Street · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1514 Cypress Street - Cute and quaint bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Freshly painted, nice rocking chair front porch, Fenced rear yard (no pets), 2 storage buildings. Electric range and on-demand hot water. Refrigerator on site but not warrantied. Central heat/air.
NO PETS
Must have good rental history and credit to qualify.

Directions: Sunset to Cokey Rd. to Old Wilson Rd, right on Daughtridge St. to left on Cypress St. house is on right

Schools: DS Johnson and Rocky Mount High

Call Michael Allen 252-266-9900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Cypress Street have any available units?
1514 Cypress Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1514 Cypress Street have?
Some of 1514 Cypress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Cypress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 1514 Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 1514 Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 1514 Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 1514 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 Cypress Street has units with air conditioning.
