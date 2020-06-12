Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM

31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richlands, NC

Finding an apartment in Richlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Pete Jones #22
108 Pete Jones Road, Richlands, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
108 Pete Jones #22 Available 07/01/20 108 Pete Jones #22 - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is Richlands. New LVP flooring & New appliances coming soon! Kitchen cabinets are to be refinished. (RLNE5827442)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Pembury Way
105 Pembury Way, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1724 sqft
Absolutely wonderful home in Maidstone! You'll love the open & split floor plan. This home features a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace & floating wall shelves. The open formal dining area has a box beam ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Richlands

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Mingo Drive
105 Mingo Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1536 sqft
Nestled just off the highway in one of Richlands' small communities is this beautifully maintained ranch style home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
119 Killis Boulevard
119 Killis Blvd, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1271 sqft
Looking for a cute country home? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has NEW LVP flooring! It features a covered porch and a large backyard with a privacy fence. Don't miss out on this home! Pets are negotiable.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
241 Bonanza Drive
241 Bonanza Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1648 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Home features a open floor plan; vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, kitchen has an eat-in dining area. Great master bedroom and bathroom with a garden tub. Cute bedroom upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
143 Wheaton Drive
143 Wheaton Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1485 sqft
Tucked away in the Cherrywoods subdivision is this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. A welcoming foyer that leads into the open living room and dining space with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sweet Gum Lane
200 Sweet Gum Lane, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to 200 Sweet Gum Lane! This 4Br, 2Ba home is nestled into Ashbury Park subdivision. You'll feel right at home in the living room, with its vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and gas log fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
305 Scranton Court
305 Scranton Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features ceiling fans, formal dining, walk in closets, large back yard, and patio.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet.
Results within 10 miles of Richlands

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakewood Dr
224 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1280 sqft
Great Home in the Heart of Jacksonville - Property Id: 292594 Location, Location. 1 story home with 3 beds and 1 Bath equipped with a privacy fence. Great opportunity to enjoy Carolina living at its finest. Priced to sell.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
301 Five Mile Road
301 Five Mile Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath! 2 Car Garage! Large Yard! Pets Negotiable! ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
194 Blue Top Road
194 Blue Top Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Are you looking for a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex just outside of the city hustle and bustle? This might just be the perfect place for you to call home! Very open floor plan with large living room, and eat in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2092 sqft
Spacious well cared for 3 bed/2 bath home with full Bonus room in Blue Creek Farms is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
108 Milestone Court
108 Milestone Court, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to Deerfield's very low inventory rental listing! Charming 3 bedroom with fresh cool-tone grey paint throughout, all new flooring, new commodes available now! Home features convenient location, garage, fenced in back yard on a culdesac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
412 Savannah Drive
412 Savannah Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1927 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Fenced yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! Up to 22lbs and no more than one. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
605 Blue Diamond Court
605 Blue Diamond Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2850 sqft
Room for Everything! This amazing 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
158 Liberty Park Road
158 Liberty Park Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
This one will not last long! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage! Pets are negotiable!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
908 Stagecoach Drive
908 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2530 sqft
Welcome home to Carolina Forest. When you step inside the front door you will just love the nice open feeling you get with the beautiful staircase to the right and the formal dining room to the left.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
156 Weste Ave
156 Weste Avenue, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2097 sqft
Beautiful Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 baths! FIREPLACE! Large yard! ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING No Pets Allowed (RLNE5506144)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Richlands, NC

Finding an apartment in Richlands that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

