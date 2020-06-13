Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sneads Ferry, NC

Finding an apartment in Sneads Ferry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
623 Riva Ridge Road
623 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp.
Results within 1 mile of Sneads Ferry

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
217 Peggy'S Trace
217 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
221 Peggy's Trace
221 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1838 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath conveniently located in the Peggys Cove @ Southbridge subdivision. Fenced in back yard, LVP flooring throughout first floor, new carpeting upstairs, 2 car garage. AVAILABLE JULY 15th! 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
345 Chadwick Shores Dr
345 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 05/15/20 WATERFRONT/BOAT DOCK - Property Id: 243659 NO SHOWINGS BEFORE MAY 4 -TO AVOID EXTRA APP FEES REQUEST AN APPLICATION FROM US DO NOT APPLY ON-LINE Older Charming home on Chadwick Bay Located in the gated community of Chadwick

1 of 1

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
Results within 5 miles of Sneads Ferry

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Long Pond Dr.
113 Long Pond Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
113 Long Pond Dr. Available 07/22/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - Welcome Home to The Landing at Mill Creek. This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Justice Farms Dr
209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - *Pets Allowed! (*Please read listing description) - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2224 New River Inlet Road
2224 New River Inlet Road, North Topsail Beach, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom, 2 bath Ocean front condo is the definition of affordable living at the beach! Breathtaking views everywhere you look. Enjoy walks on the beach every evening without ever having to get into your car.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
432 Bald Cypress Lane
432 Bald Cypress Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1790 sqft
Need tons of storage and want to be close to the beach? Then look no further. . Minutes to Stone Bay and back gate of Camp Lejeune. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring all thru the first floor.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
5 Grant Circle
5 Grant Circle, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Two story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Grantwood subdivision on 1.99 acre lot. Pets negotiable, fees apply. Dixon elementary in the neighborhood, convienent 10 minute drive to MCAS New River and Camp Lejuene, and the beaches of Topsail Island.
Results within 10 miles of Sneads Ferry

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
260 S Creek Drive
260 South Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
This charming home has 3 beds and 2 baths, and a spacious wooden deck overlooking its large backyard. Once you step into the dining room you are invited into a open kitchen with tall ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
133 Wigeon Road
133 Wigeon Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1125 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath near Air Station. Open floor plan with dining room and kitchen has bar area. Large fenced in backyard.***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval.***

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
506 NC Hwy 17
506 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sneads Ferry, NC

Finding an apartment in Sneads Ferry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

