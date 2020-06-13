Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Richlands, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
101 Nicholson Street
101 Nicholson Street, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Small town living! Adorable house to rent for just about the same price as a duplex. Nice sized yard. Shed in back yard. Big rooms. Large covered porch. Within walking distance to POPULAR RICHLANDS SCHOOLS, Library/Museum.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
105 Pembury Way
105 Pembury Way, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1724 sqft
Absolutely wonderful home in Maidstone! You'll love the open & split floor plan. This home features a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace & floating wall shelves. The open formal dining area has a box beam ceiling.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
200 Rand Street
200 Rand Street, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1423 sqft
Are you looking for an older home with charm? Do you enjoy sitting on back porch enjoying the tranquility and peacefulness of nature? This home has all of this.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
119 Killis Boulevard
119 Killis Blvd, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1271 sqft
Looking for a cute country home? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has NEW LVP flooring! It features a covered porch and a large backyard with a privacy fence. Don't miss out on this home! Pets are negotiable.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
324 Union Chapel Church Road
324 Union Chapel Church Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
Just off the main street interchanges for convenience to Richlands or Jacksonville secluded back yard This 3 bedroom offers space for everyone open great room concept for the main gathering area and spacious front porch and a back deck make this

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
176 Ashbury Park Lane
176 Ashbury Park Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1002 sqft
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the quieter country living outside the city limits! Come check out this beautiful three bedroom two bath home in Ashbury Park subdivision featuring a covered front porch and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
146 Braeburn Boulevard
146 Braeburn Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1518 sqft
This home is a cutie! Walk in under the presence of your own covered porch and into a foyer area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
143 Wheaton Drive
143 Wheaton Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1485 sqft
Tucked away in the Cherrywoods subdivision is this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. A welcoming foyer that leads into the open living room and dining space with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
305 Scranton Court
305 Scranton Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features ceiling fans, formal dining, walk in closets, large back yard, and patio.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet.
Verified

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$689
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
205 Falling Leaf Court
205 Falling Leaf Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
This adorable home in Live Oak Estates has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floorplan, lets you watch the family while cooking dinner. The backyard is absolutely amazing.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2092 sqft
Spacious well cared for 3 bed/2 bath home with full Bonus room in Blue Creek Farms is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
808 Solomon Drive
808 Solomon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
You will love this Carolina Plantations home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
109 Bellechasse Way
109 Bellechasse Way, Jacksonville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in one of Jacksonville''s sought out neighborhoods, Evansbrook. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath house is simply elegant with an amazing double balcony.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
300 Walken Woods Lane
300 Walkens Woods Lane, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome home to Carolina Forest! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you have been searching for with a large covered front porch in the front and a back yard perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
908 Stagecoach Drive
908 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2530 sqft
Welcome home to Carolina Forest. When you step inside the front door you will just love the nice open feeling you get with the beautiful staircase to the right and the formal dining room to the left.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
125 Sunny Point Drive
125 Sunny Point Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
125 Sunny Point Drive, Richlands, NC - Beautiful, warm, and inviting home in the Sunny Point subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Richlands, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Richlands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

