Home
/
Porters Neck, NC
/
8644 Vintage Club Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

8644 Vintage Club Dr

8644 Vintage Club Drive · (910) 344-0467
Location

8644 Vintage Club Drive, Porters Neck, NC 28411
Porters Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8644 Vintage Club Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
8644 Vintage Club Dr Available 08/01/20 Porters Neck - PORTERS NECK PLANTATION
Prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. Close proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Figure 8 Island Elegant 2 story, 4 bedroom brick home with 2.5 baths. The Master bedroom is on first floor with spacious bathroom and walk in closets. Light filled 2 story great room with gas fireplace. Stainless appliances in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Oversized walk-in pantry offers extra storage space. Large breakfast room offers great outdoor views.
Hardwood floors in formal dining room, breakfast room and foyer. Bright and open floor plan.
15’ x 26’ deck for convenient outdoor entertaining overlooks a peaceful pond and wooded lot with mature trees
Convenient to shopping, world-class restaurants, cultural and entertainment centers, medical centers, and the I-40 by-pass.
Minutes away from the ILM airport and downtown Wilmington.
15,000 square foot Clubhouse with Dining Room, Sports Complex with Olympic-size pool, tennis courts and world class golf course available with optional membership purchase.
LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED
NO SMOKING, NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1948795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

