Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

8644 Vintage Club Dr Available 08/01/20 Porters Neck - PORTERS NECK PLANTATION

Prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. Close proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Figure 8 Island Elegant 2 story, 4 bedroom brick home with 2.5 baths. The Master bedroom is on first floor with spacious bathroom and walk in closets. Light filled 2 story great room with gas fireplace. Stainless appliances in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

Oversized walk-in pantry offers extra storage space. Large breakfast room offers great outdoor views.

Hardwood floors in formal dining room, breakfast room and foyer. Bright and open floor plan.

15’ x 26’ deck for convenient outdoor entertaining overlooks a peaceful pond and wooded lot with mature trees

Convenient to shopping, world-class restaurants, cultural and entertainment centers, medical centers, and the I-40 by-pass.

Minutes away from the ILM airport and downtown Wilmington.

15,000 square foot Clubhouse with Dining Room, Sports Complex with Olympic-size pool, tennis courts and world class golf course available with optional membership purchase.

LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1948795)