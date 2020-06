Amenities

Newly Renovated 2BD/2BA Home - Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba home located on Bald Eagle Lane in the highly sought after Porters Neck area. This NEWLY renovated home offers NEW paint throughout, UPDATED light fixtures, ceiling fans and NEW STAINLESS appliances. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinet and counter space and a separate wet bar for entertaining. The vaulted ceiling in the Great room offers a wood burning Fireplace and lots of natural lighting. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, his and her vanity space and large tub and shower. Create memories and entertain family and friends on a spacious front deck with waterway views or grill out on a private back deck over looking a spacious back yard with Majestic oaks and mature Landscaping Take a short walk to the Neighborhood Private Park offering picnic tables and launching area for Kayak or Paddle board and a SPECTACULAR view of the ICWW. This home is a MUST SEE!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4782171)