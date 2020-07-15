All apartments in Pinehurst
Pinehurst, NC
16 Montrose Court
16 Montrose Court

16 Montrose Court · No Longer Available
Pinehurst
2 Bedrooms
Location

16 Montrose Court, Pinehurst, NC 28374
Clarendon Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
**Available July 17th** This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick home in Pinewild CC offers an open and airy floorplan & is located on a private cul-de-sac. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the main living areas and a gourmet kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite counters and a tile back splash, walk-in pantry and a center island. The living room has a gas fireplace with built-in base cabinets and bookshelves, glass doors lead to the bright and beautiful Carolina room. The master suite is large and features a spacious walk-in closet, tiled shower, Whirlpool tub and double sinks. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main level and a Jack and Jill bath plus an upper level bonus room or fourth bedroom with it's own private bath. Three car garage too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Montrose Court have any available units?
16 Montrose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinehurst, NC.
What amenities does 16 Montrose Court have?
Some of 16 Montrose Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Montrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Montrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Montrose Court pet-friendly?
No, 16 Montrose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinehurst.
Does 16 Montrose Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Montrose Court offers parking.
Does 16 Montrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Montrose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Montrose Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Montrose Court has a pool.
Does 16 Montrose Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Montrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Montrose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Montrose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Montrose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Montrose Court does not have units with air conditioning.
