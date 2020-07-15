16 Montrose Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool fireplace

**Available July 17th** This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick home in Pinewild CC offers an open and airy floorplan & is located on a private cul-de-sac. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the main living areas and a gourmet kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite counters and a tile back splash, walk-in pantry and a center island. The living room has a gas fireplace with built-in base cabinets and bookshelves, glass doors lead to the bright and beautiful Carolina room. The master suite is large and features a spacious walk-in closet, tiled shower, Whirlpool tub and double sinks. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main level and a Jack and Jill bath plus an upper level bonus room or fourth bedroom with it's own private bath. Three car garage too!