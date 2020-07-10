All apartments in Pinehurst
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 PM

11 Clarendon Lane

11 Clarendon Lane · (910) 295-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Clarendon Lane, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Pinehurst #6 cul-de-sac location! A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with a terrific BONUS/REC ROOM, an oversized 2 car Garage, a LARGE walkout basement Workshop and Storage space galore!! The split bedroom floor-plan has a vaulted Living Room w/Fireplace, a formal Dining Room and a huge eat-in Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar and a sunny dining area. The large rear deck has an attached Gazebo that overlooks the FULLY FENCED yard. A very private a peaceful setting. Excellent for outdoor entertaining! Great schools and an easy commute to Ft Bragg, Pope Field or Camp Mackall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Clarendon Lane have any available units?
11 Clarendon Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Clarendon Lane have?
Some of 11 Clarendon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Clarendon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11 Clarendon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Clarendon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11 Clarendon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinehurst.
Does 11 Clarendon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11 Clarendon Lane offers parking.
Does 11 Clarendon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Clarendon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Clarendon Lane have a pool?
No, 11 Clarendon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11 Clarendon Lane have accessible units?
No, 11 Clarendon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Clarendon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Clarendon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Clarendon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Clarendon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
