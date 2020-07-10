11 Clarendon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Pinehurst #6 cul-de-sac location! A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with a terrific BONUS/REC ROOM, an oversized 2 car Garage, a LARGE walkout basement Workshop and Storage space galore!! The split bedroom floor-plan has a vaulted Living Room w/Fireplace, a formal Dining Room and a huge eat-in Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar and a sunny dining area. The large rear deck has an attached Gazebo that overlooks the FULLY FENCED yard. A very private a peaceful setting. Excellent for outdoor entertaining! Great schools and an easy commute to Ft Bragg, Pope Field or Camp Mackall.