108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3

Beautiful Turtle Cay Condo! - View this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom first floor condo located off of River Road. Home offer an open floor plan, with a breakfast bar in the kitchen, granite counter-tops with tile back-splash, and walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Condo also has a screened-in porch, electric fireplace, garden tub in the master bathroom and walk-in closets. Beautiful view of the Cape Fear River!



Pets are not allowed per HOA rules.



For more information on this beautful rental, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext.2

To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/l/7af8aaf00c



