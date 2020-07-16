All apartments in New Hanover County
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3

108 Turtle Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC 28412

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Turtle Cay Condo! - View this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom first floor condo located off of River Road. Home offer an open floor plan, with a breakfast bar in the kitchen, granite counter-tops with tile back-splash, and walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Condo also has a screened-in porch, electric fireplace, garden tub in the master bathroom and walk-in closets. Beautiful view of the Cape Fear River!

Pets are not allowed per HOA rules.

For more information on this beautful rental, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext.2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/l/7af8aaf00c

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4690936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have any available units?
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hanover County, NC.
What amenities does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have?
Some of 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 currently offering any rent specials?
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 pet-friendly?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hanover County.
Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 offer parking?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 does not offer parking.
Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have a pool?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 does not have a pool.
Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have accessible units?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
