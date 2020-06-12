9 Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC with hardwood floors
New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, so if you're a Coca Cola fan... take a hike!
A New Bern resident himself, Nicholas Sparks used this town as the setting of his novel The Notebook. In eastern North Carolina along the state's Inner Banks, New Bern sits on the spot where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet. Originally a Native American community, it was settled in the early 1700s by Swiss immigrants who named the town after the Swiss capital of Bern. The second-oldest North Carolina town, it briefly served as the state's capital in the founding years when the capital rotated among many of the cities. Tryon Palace was the state capitol building during this time. While it burned down in the 1790s, an exact replica was built at the same location, and it's now a popular tourist attraction and historic site. Early on in the Civil War, the Battle of New Bern was fought, with the town being under Union control until the end of the war. Today, the city has a population of about 30,000. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Bern renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.