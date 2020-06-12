Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in New Bern, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Bern renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2303 Henderson Avenue
2303 Henderson Avenue, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1172 sqft
Showings begin June 21 2020. Move in July 1 2020 -Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020.

Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
320 Sky Sail Boulevard
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Beautiful furnished 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and hardwood flooring.

Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
Results within 5 miles of New Bern

Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.

1 Unit Available
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2466 sqft
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 Unit Available
1700 Riverbank Lane
1700 Riverbank Ln, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, plus a large FROG on the 2nd level. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile bathrooms, granite countertops, Formal Dining Room. Screen porch, fenced in yard.

River Bend
1 Unit Available
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.
City Guide for New Bern, NC

New Bern is the birthplace of Pepsi Cola, so if you're a Coca Cola fan... take a hike!

A New Bern resident himself, Nicholas Sparks used this town as the setting of his novel The Notebook. In eastern North Carolina along the state's Inner Banks, New Bern sits on the spot where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet. Originally a Native American community, it was settled in the early 1700s by Swiss immigrants who named the town after the Swiss capital of Bern. The second-oldest North Carolina town, it briefly served as the state's capital in the founding years when the capital rotated among many of the cities. Tryon Palace was the state capitol building during this time. While it burned down in the 1790s, an exact replica was built at the same location, and it's now a popular tourist attraction and historic site. Early on in the Civil War, the Battle of New Bern was fought, with the town being under Union control until the end of the war. Today, the city has a population of about 30,000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New Bern, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Bern renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

