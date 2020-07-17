All apartments in Myrtle Grove
Find more places like 6509 Carolina Beach Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Grove, NC
/
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6509 Carolina Beach Rd.

6509 Carolina Beach Road · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6509 Carolina Beach Road, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. · Avail. Aug 19

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
6509 Carolina Beach Rd. Available 08/19/20 Cottage on Carolina Beach Rd with rocking chair front porch - Country setting across from Veterans Park
Comfortable 3 bedroom home with rocking chair front porch for lazy summer days, large living and dining room combination, sunny kitchen, separate laundry room and small covered back porch. Home has central heat and air. No water bill, well and septic tank. Large lot, lawn service provided. Washer and dryer included. Pets case by case. Good rental history required and good credit. No students.

(RLNE4953472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have any available units?
6509 Carolina Beach Rd. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have?
Some of 6509 Carolina Beach Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Carolina Beach Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. offer parking?
No, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have a pool?
No, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6509 Carolina Beach Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6509 Carolina Beach Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive
Myrtle Grove, NC 28412

Similar Pages

Myrtle Grove 2 BedroomsMyrtle Grove Apartments with Balconies
Myrtle Grove Apartments with GymsMyrtle Grove Apartments with Pools
Myrtle Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NC
Kings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity