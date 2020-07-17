Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

6509 Carolina Beach Rd. Available 08/19/20 Cottage on Carolina Beach Rd with rocking chair front porch - Country setting across from Veterans Park

Comfortable 3 bedroom home with rocking chair front porch for lazy summer days, large living and dining room combination, sunny kitchen, separate laundry room and small covered back porch. Home has central heat and air. No water bill, well and septic tank. Large lot, lawn service provided. Washer and dryer included. Pets case by case. Good rental history required and good credit. No students.



