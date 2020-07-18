All apartments in Myrtle Grove
Myrtle Grove, NC
535 Seaview Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

535 Seaview Road

535 Seaview Road East · (910) 859-7238 ext. 2
Location

535 Seaview Road East, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 535 Seaview Road · Avail. Jul 24

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
535 Seaview Road Available 07/24/20 Private Waterfront Home for Rent- Fully Furnished - Private Water front house on the Intracoastal waterway 2 miles from Carolina Beach. Truly a beautiful home to see!
Private dock and boat ramp, FULLY FURNISHED, all kitchen appliances, turn key ready to move in. Washer and dryer available.

Showing only by appointment.

One year lease with option to renew! If tenant wishes to have a 6 month lease, this will need to approved by owner and rate would be $4,000/month.

Lawncare included and will be performed twice a month.
Tenant responsible for trash and utilities.
Home is on well/septic so no water bill!
All appliances are gas.

No HOA!

HVAC minisplits throughout the home.

Pets are subject to approval by owner.

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!

(RLNE5906329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Seaview Road have any available units?
535 Seaview Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Seaview Road have?
Some of 535 Seaview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Seaview Road currently offering any rent specials?
535 Seaview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Seaview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Seaview Road is pet friendly.
Does 535 Seaview Road offer parking?
No, 535 Seaview Road does not offer parking.
Does 535 Seaview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Seaview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Seaview Road have a pool?
No, 535 Seaview Road does not have a pool.
Does 535 Seaview Road have accessible units?
No, 535 Seaview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Seaview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Seaview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Seaview Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 Seaview Road has units with air conditioning.
