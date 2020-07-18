Amenities

535 Seaview Road Available 07/24/20 Private Waterfront Home for Rent- Fully Furnished - Private Water front house on the Intracoastal waterway 2 miles from Carolina Beach. Truly a beautiful home to see!

Private dock and boat ramp, FULLY FURNISHED, all kitchen appliances, turn key ready to move in. Washer and dryer available.



Showing only by appointment.



One year lease with option to renew! If tenant wishes to have a 6 month lease, this will need to approved by owner and rate would be $4,000/month.



Lawncare included and will be performed twice a month.

Tenant responsible for trash and utilities.

Home is on well/septic so no water bill!

All appliances are gas.



No HOA!



HVAC minisplits throughout the home.



Pets are subject to approval by owner.



This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2

To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch



Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!



