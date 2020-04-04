All apartments in Mulberry
Find more places like 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mulberry, NC
/
1679 Mulberry Mill Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:09 AM

1679 Mulberry Mill Rd

1679 Mulberry Mill Road · (336) 667-1966 ext. 606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1679 Mulberry Mill Road, Mulberry, NC 28659

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
MOVE-IN READY - Updated, charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Mulberry community. Laminate floors throughout and neutral paint! Great location with easy access to all area schools. North Wilkes and Mulberry school districts. Water and lawn care included in monthly rental rate! Washer & dryer included. Window air - baseboard heat. No smoking. 1 small dog considered with non-refundable pet fee of $350, pet considered on a per pet basis and pet will be allowed at the property owners discretion. ** Please note, photos of neighboring very similar property, not of exact unit available - photos to be updated soon ** We DO NOT ACCEPT HUD or Section 8. All prospective tenants must be screened and pre-approved prior to viewing. Please complete rental application as indicated on our website at www.rentingwilkes.com. Screening process includes NATIONAL CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, CREDIT CHECK, VERIFICATION OF INCOME, & NATIONAL EVICTION DATABASE CHECK.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5121235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd have any available units?
1679 Mulberry Mill Rd has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1679 Mulberry Mill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1679 Mulberry Mill Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NC
Clemmons, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NCLenoir, NCLincolnton, NCBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
Mitchell Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity