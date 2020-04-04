1679 Mulberry Mill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

MOVE-IN READY - Updated, charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Mulberry community. Laminate floors throughout and neutral paint! Great location with easy access to all area schools. North Wilkes and Mulberry school districts. Water and lawn care included in monthly rental rate! Washer & dryer included. Window air - baseboard heat. No smoking. 1 small dog considered with non-refundable pet fee of $350, pet considered on a per pet basis and pet will be allowed at the property owners discretion. ** Please note, photos of neighboring very similar property, not of exact unit available - photos to be updated soon ** We DO NOT ACCEPT HUD or Section 8. All prospective tenants must be screened and pre-approved prior to viewing. Please complete rental application as indicated on our website at www.rentingwilkes.com. Screening process includes NATIONAL CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, CREDIT CHECK, VERIFICATION OF INCOME, & NATIONAL EVICTION DATABASE CHECK.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5121235)