AL
/
NC
/
matthews
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

38 Apartments under $900 for rent in Matthews, NC

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
East Forest
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
19 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
67 Units Available
Lansdowne
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Farm Pond
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Eastland - Wilora Lake
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
North Sharon Amity
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
977 sqft
Cozy kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, carpet flooring, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage space. Business center, high-class fitness center, parking, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
East Forest
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
East Forest
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$833
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
4501 Central Ave - 8
4501 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Free Cable and WIFI!!!!! Monthly Lease

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sheffield Park
5314 Clearmont Avenue - 2
5314 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5314 Clearmont Avenue - 2 in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Wessex Square
4600 Swan Meadow Lane
4600 Swan Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
750 sqft
Become part of the "neighborhood" of swan run. An environment where the ease of country living meets the convenience of city life.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cotswold
4104 Craig Avenue
4104 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
639 sqft
Unfurnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath Remodeled January 2020 4 unit multi-family home
Results within 10 miles of Matthews
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$715
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
855 sqft
Enjoy outdoor community amenities, including a soccer court and relaxing swimming pool. Each unit includes an air conditioner and a dishwasher for comfort and convenience. Near I-85 and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
27 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Collingwood
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
39 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Oak Forest
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Washington Heights
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Sterling
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. In-apartment conveniences include an ice maker, washer/dryer hookup and spacious walk-in closets. Complex has a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1100 sqft
Located between Highway 49 and I-485. Kitchen has range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Residents have use of a pool, a playground and a gym.
Rent Report
Matthews

July 2020 Matthews Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Matthews Rent Report. Matthews rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Matthews rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Matthews rents decline sharply over the past month

Matthews rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Matthews stand at $1,206 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,407 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Matthews' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Matthews over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Matthews

    As rents have fallen moderately in Matthews, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Matthews is less affordable for renters.

    • Matthews' median two-bedroom rent of $1,407 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Matthews fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Matthews than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Matthews is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

