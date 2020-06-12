11 Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC with balcony
A leader of sorts: Lincolnton created the first successful textile mill in 1813 (which operated until the Civil War), as well as an impressive ironworks industry in 1849.
Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincolnton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.