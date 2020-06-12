11 Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC with balcony

A leader of sorts: Lincolnton created the first successful textile mill in 1813 (which operated until the Civil War), as well as an impressive ironworks industry in 1849.

Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you. See more