11 Apartments for rent in Lincolnton, NC with balcony

1 Unit Available
1240 Garrison Lane
1240 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
901 sqft
1240 Garrison Lane, CC15E, Lincolnton NC - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with range, refrigerator, tile floors in kitchen, laminate in living room, carpet in bedrooms, patio, and mini blinds.

1 Unit Available
1232 Garrison Lane
1232 Garrison Lane, Lincolnton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1232 Garrison Lane, CC15A, Lincolnton NC - You will love this end unit townhouse apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lincolnton

1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.

1 Unit Available
1870 Hwy 73
1870 North Carolina Highway 73, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1792 sqft
1870 Hwy 73 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Three Bedroom Home in Iron Station - Spacious three bedroom, two bath modular home in a country setting. This home sits back off the the road with plenty of shade trees.

1 Unit Available
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lincolnton

1 Unit Available
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
409 W C St 411
409 West C Street, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
863 sqft
Unit 411 Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton! - Property Id: 275757 Apply now! https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757 *** You must have an application on file to request a viewing.

1 Unit Available
604 John Fraley Road
604 John Fraley Dr, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile home for rent in Dallas, NC Comes with the Living Room and kitchen with a refrigerator stove and dishwasher. (RLNE5787830)

1 Unit Available
500 East J Street
500 East J Street, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1492 sqft
3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access.

1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.

1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
City Guide for Lincolnton, NC

A leader of sorts: Lincolnton created the first successful textile mill in 1813 (which operated until the Civil War), as well as an impressive ironworks industry in 1849.

Today, Lincolnton is one of the nicest areas to live near Charlotte. The city has an outstanding historic downtown, with shops, restaurants and interesting attractions that make the town a destination unto itself. If you're looking for a place to live that offers easy access to a big, modern city like Charlotte, but one that is also small, quaint and charming -- offering you some peace and quiet when you're not at work or in the mood to play in the nearby big city -- then Lincolnton might be just the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lincolnton, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincolnton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

