All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 521 E 1st St EXT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, NC
/
521 E 1st St EXT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

521 E 1st St EXT

521 E 1st Street Ext · (336) 443-0199 ext. 63
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

521 E 1st Street Ext, Lexington, NC 27292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 E 1st St EXT · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home near Downtown Lexington! - Appointment by email only.

Don't miss out on this newly renovated 2 BR | 2 BA home located within walking distance of downtown Lexington. Home of the annual Lexington BBQ Festival. City living with a home town feel!

This property comes with new paint, new floor, new windows, and new appliances.

-AC window unit (installed with additional deposit)
-Washer/Dryer connections in the kitchen

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and a clean rental history. Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email jennifer@corn-oak.com

(RLNE5701015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E 1st St EXT have any available units?
521 E 1st St EXT has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 E 1st St EXT have?
Some of 521 E 1st St EXT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E 1st St EXT currently offering any rent specials?
521 E 1st St EXT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E 1st St EXT pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 E 1st St EXT is pet friendly.
Does 521 E 1st St EXT offer parking?
No, 521 E 1st St EXT does not offer parking.
Does 521 E 1st St EXT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 E 1st St EXT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E 1st St EXT have a pool?
No, 521 E 1st St EXT does not have a pool.
Does 521 E 1st St EXT have accessible units?
No, 521 E 1st St EXT does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E 1st St EXT have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 E 1st St EXT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 E 1st St EXT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 E 1st St EXT has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 521 E 1st St EXT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCThomasville, NCLewisville, NC
Jamestown, NCKannapolis, NCRural Hall, NCLocust, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCReidsville, NCStallings, NCMonroe, NCDenver, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity