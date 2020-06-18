521 E 1st St EXT

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home near Downtown Lexington! - Appointment by email only.



Don't miss out on this newly renovated 2 BR | 2 BA home located within walking distance of downtown Lexington. Home of the annual Lexington BBQ Festival. City living with a home town feel!



This property comes with new paint, new floor, new windows, and new appliances.



-AC window unit (installed with additional deposit)

-Washer/Dryer connections in the kitchen



This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and a clean rental history. Pets allowed with approval and deposit.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email jennifer@corn-oak.com



(RLNE5701015)