Last updated June 14 2020

57 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC with hardwood floors





Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.




Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick
2021 Simmerman Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2322 sqft
Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Greensview Circle
1137 Greensview Circle, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1720 sqft
Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
201 Windchime Way
201 Windchime Way, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
Furnished Magnolia Greens Town Home - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Town Home in Magnolia Greens. This rental is available for a 10 to 12 month lease, includes use of all community amenities and is fully furnished.


Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1681 Lincoln Rd NE
1681 Lincoln Road Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Wonderful family home - Property Id: 293851 Recently remodeled with new roof, bath fixtures, paint, new floors. Home is all brick with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.




Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.




Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.




Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.




Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
258 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Wilmington
73 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
1 Unit Available
809 Ann Street A
809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477 All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
1 Unit Available
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
21 N. Front St. 4-C
21 N Front St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Wilmington - 1bd/1ba - FURNISHED-Unit available from 6/15 Downtown Wilmington, great location. Totally renovated - Cute, compact condo on 4th floor. Large bathroom with shower, bedroom, living room with galley kitchen. Hardwood floors.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
915 Marstellar Street
915 Marstellar Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
915 Marstellar Street Available 07/10/20 Downtown Wilmington - Marstellar - Immaculate SFH, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open plan living room / dining area and kitchen with hardwood floors, All stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, new sinks &



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203
619 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
816 sqft
Weldon Building - Downtown Wilmington - Brooklyn Arts District - Spacious, light and airy Condo on 2nd floor. Beautiful Art Deco, marble tiled building entrance with 24 hour secure access - Elevators Freshly painted, comes with all appliances.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
1 Unit Available
710 Nun St B
710 Nun Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
710 Nun St B Available 07/23/20 Urban and Rustic 1 BR duplex,cottage home! Upscale apartment in beautiful down town Wilmington - Urban and Rustic one bedroom apartment located in beautiful down town Wilmington.



Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
1007 S 10th St
1007 South 10th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, approx. 1200 sqft, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors in living areas, pets ok, Section 8 ok.



Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5808 Heritage Oaks Ln
5808 Heritage Oaks Ln, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Brand New Home in Windsor Park Leland, 3 Br, 2 Ba, all laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, all new fixtures. Walk-in shower in master, large fenced in yard. Two car Garage. You must see to appreciate this one.



Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
304 N Front St Apt J
304 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
425 sqft
Adorable home with character and charm.



Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
34 N Front Street
34 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown, includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless appliances. Amazing views of the battleship and Riverfront.
Ready for a close-up? Leland and its residents are often used in large-production films. Maximum Overdrive and Domestic Disturbance were filmed here and, with tax credits for movie-industry elite, chances are locals will wind up rubbing elbows with the stars for years to come.

Leland is the burb to be in. Invest in this town and it won't disappoint. Once a tiny blip on the radar, the city has expanded three-fold. Talk about a growth spurt! Ever growing, with immaculate new facades, businesses and residents flock to Leland for a cost of living a bit more reasonable than neighboring communities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Leland, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

