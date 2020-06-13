15 Lake Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo. Peaceful privacy screened porch, new appliances, hardwood kitchen countertops, vinyl hardwood floors, storage shed outside the unit, washer/dryer and trash pick up is included! Located in the Town of Laurel Park with the Rhododendron Lake Nature Park located in your backyard. 1.5 miles from Historic Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, right off 5th Ave and within walking distance to the Appalachian Coffee Company.