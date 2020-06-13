All apartments in Laurel Park
Find more places like 15 Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel Park, NC
/
15 Lake Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

15 Lake Drive

15 Lake Drive · (828) 708-3053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC 28739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit d1 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo. Peaceful privacy screened porch, new appliances, hardwood kitchen countertops, vinyl hardwood floors, storage shed outside the unit, washer/dryer and trash pick up is included! Located in the Town of Laurel Park with the Rhododendron Lake Nature Park located in your backyard. 1.5 miles from Historic Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, right off 5th Ave and within walking distance to the Appalachian Coffee Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Lake Drive have any available units?
15 Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Lake Drive have?
Some of 15 Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15 Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 15 Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Lake Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NC
Black Mountain, NCTravelers Rest, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity