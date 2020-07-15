3201 crestwood dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet

Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 64561



Wont last long spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. At 970 square feet this unit is plenty spacious for family and guests.The entire unit is freshly painted. Unit is updated to include brand new stove & dishwasher with updated faucets, light fixtures and new flooring. The cabinets feature under cabinet dimmable lighting. Two private parking spaces, private patio area for outdoor entertaining as well as an outdoor secure storage that is located to the rear of the unit. Washer & Dryer available for an additional rental fee. No pets allowed. Min 600 credit score, no evictions or repossessions. Credit scores under 600 can be approved on a case by case basis.



2 miles away from Lions Water Adventure

3 miles from Lenoir Memorial Hospital

3 miles from Kinston Regional Jetport at Stallings Fld

4 miles away from Lowes, Walmart ect

No Pets Allowed



