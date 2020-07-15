All apartments in Kinston
3201 crestwood dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

3201 crestwood dr

3201 Crestwood Drive · (708) 888-1962
Location

3201 Crestwood Drive, Kinston, NC 28504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $700 · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 64561

Wont last long spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. At 970 square feet this unit is plenty spacious for family and guests.The entire unit is freshly painted. Unit is updated to include brand new stove & dishwasher with updated faucets, light fixtures and new flooring. The cabinets feature under cabinet dimmable lighting. Two private parking spaces, private patio area for outdoor entertaining as well as an outdoor secure storage that is located to the rear of the unit. Washer & Dryer available for an additional rental fee. No pets allowed. Min 600 credit score, no evictions or repossessions. Credit scores under 600 can be approved on a case by case basis.

2 miles away from Lions Water Adventure
3 miles from Lenoir Memorial Hospital
3 miles from Kinston Regional Jetport at Stallings Fld
4 miles away from Lowes, Walmart ect
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64561
Property Id 64561

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 crestwood dr have any available units?
3201 crestwood dr has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3201 crestwood dr have?
Some of 3201 crestwood dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 crestwood dr currently offering any rent specials?
3201 crestwood dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 crestwood dr pet-friendly?
No, 3201 crestwood dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kinston.
Does 3201 crestwood dr offer parking?
Yes, 3201 crestwood dr offers parking.
Does 3201 crestwood dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 crestwood dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 crestwood dr have a pool?
No, 3201 crestwood dr does not have a pool.
Does 3201 crestwood dr have accessible units?
No, 3201 crestwood dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 crestwood dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 crestwood dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 crestwood dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 crestwood dr does not have units with air conditioning.
