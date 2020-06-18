Amenities

1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.5 baths, large kitchen, large bedrooms, fence, storage and more! - This home is a perfect rental in Churchill Estates, great location on the north side of town! It has 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laminate hardwoods, large fenced back yard with storage container. Great for growing families. Qualified students considered with two years rental history and co-signers. Pets case by case



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.



For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.



