Kings Grant, NC
1206 Kenningston Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1206 Kenningston Street

1206 Kenningston Street · (910) 332-0736 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC 28405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Kenningston Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.5 baths, large kitchen, large bedrooms, fence, storage and more! - This home is a perfect rental in Churchill Estates, great location on the north side of town! It has 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laminate hardwoods, large fenced back yard with storage container. Great for growing families. Qualified students considered with two years rental history and co-signers. Pets case by case

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

For homes with Rently boxes for showings safety tip, don’t touch your face in showings, where a mask, wash or sanitize your hands after you put the key back in the box and exit the home. If another person is viewing the home when you arrive please wait to go in after they leave.

(RLNE2312550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Kenningston Street have any available units?
1206 Kenningston Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1206 Kenningston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Kenningston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Kenningston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Kenningston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Kenningston Street offer parking?
No, 1206 Kenningston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Kenningston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Kenningston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Kenningston Street have a pool?
No, 1206 Kenningston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Kenningston Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 Kenningston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Kenningston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Kenningston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Kenningston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Kenningston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
