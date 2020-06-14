Apartment List
NC
jamestown
apartments with gym
35 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jamestown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
53 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
9 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
10 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.

1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.
Results within 10 miles of Jamestown
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Laurel Park
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1300 sqft
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
993 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
12 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
12 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1278 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Natchez Trace
13 Units Available
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1027 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Brandt Trace Farms
11 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1356 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Jamestown, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jamestown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

