2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$841
943 sqft
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road, Guilford County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. - Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. Near golf, shopping, dining and highways. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1150 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
17 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
49 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holden Farms
1 Unit Available
2328 #L W. Vandalia Rd
2328 W Vandalia Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
2328 #L W. Vandalia Rd Available 06/18/20 - (RLNE5845204)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 James Rd #3C
150 James Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- Upper Condo within walking distance of Shopping, Dining and Close to High Point University. Crown Molding, Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Style Window, Natural Light. Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905-2C Hanahan Ct
905 Hanahan Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1104 sqft
- Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, with ample space, fireplace, central air, washer and dryer connections. in a great location (RLNE3849678)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4284 Plantation Ridge Lane Available 07/11/20 Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
5727 Bramblegate Road
5727 Bramblegate Road, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
Two story townhouse with half bath downstairs and two bedrooms/2 baths upstairs. Convenient location off Guilford College Rd. Easy access to I-40 and Wendover Ave. Electric heat/central air. Water included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Jamestown
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$873
917 sqft
Modern homes with extra storage and brushed nickel hardware. Community highlights include a sand volleyball court, picnic area, and coffee bar. Easy access to I-73 and Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
18 Units Available
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$918
1088 sqft
Fitness center, pool, multimedia theater and clubhouse with coffee bar. Apartment units have intrusion alarms, washer/dryer hookups, key fob access and bike storage. Near Friendly Road in Greensboro's popular Guilford College area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1095 sqft
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
