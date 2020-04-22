1505 Salter Path Road

Amenities

Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom. Early morning coffee & afternoon cocktails can be enjoyed in 6 tall deck chairs while watching the sun rise & set (and it is not unusual to see dolphins swim by either - binoculars provided!) or enjoy alfresco dining on your private oceanfront balcony. Master bedroom has a king adjustable Tempur-Pedic bed w/private ensuite bathroom with direct oceanfront view/access to the balcony. Second bedroom has king bed with new pillow-top mattress & shares a jack-n- jill bathroom with the third bedroom, which features an antique high bed (double) w/new pillow-top mattress. Each bedroom has view of the ocean. Galley style, chef-stocked kitchen features stainless appliances & overlooks the living area where you can relax on the reclining sofa while gazing at the ocean from the 3 extra-large windows. The