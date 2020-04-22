All apartments in Indian Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:00 AM

1505 Salter Path Road

1505 Salter Path Road · (252) 354-6149
Location

1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC 28512

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom. Early morning coffee & afternoon cocktails can be enjoyed in 6 tall deck chairs while watching the sun rise & set (and it is not unusual to see dolphins swim by either - binoculars provided!) or enjoy alfresco dining on your private oceanfront balcony. Master bedroom has a king adjustable Tempur-Pedic bed w/private ensuite bathroom with direct oceanfront view/access to the balcony. Second bedroom has king bed with new pillow-top mattress & shares a jack-n- jill bathroom with the third bedroom, which features an antique high bed (double) w/new pillow-top mattress. Each bedroom has view of the ocean. Galley style, chef-stocked kitchen features stainless appliances & overlooks the living area where you can relax on the reclining sofa while gazing at the ocean from the 3 extra-large windows. The

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Salter Path Road have any available units?
1505 Salter Path Road has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1505 Salter Path Road have?
Some of 1505 Salter Path Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Salter Path Road currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Salter Path Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Salter Path Road pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Salter Path Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Beach.
Does 1505 Salter Path Road offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Salter Path Road does offer parking.
Does 1505 Salter Path Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Salter Path Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Salter Path Road have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Salter Path Road has a pool.
Does 1505 Salter Path Road have accessible units?
No, 1505 Salter Path Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Salter Path Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Salter Path Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Salter Path Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Salter Path Road does not have units with air conditioning.
