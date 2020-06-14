34 Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South View
3 Units Available
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$842
1119 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
South View
15 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,082
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Seventy-First
5 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1379 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1101 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Seventy-First
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$772
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
Westover
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1379 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1460 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
855 King Arthur Dr
855 King Arthur Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$659
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME 980 SQFT.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2613 Gardner Park Drive
2613 Gardner Park Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in Jack Britt School District. Stainless appliances and granite in kitchen. Security system and a Gated Community with Fitness Center, Playground and Basketball Court.
Results within 10 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Westover
50 Units Available
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Terry Sanford
12 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Fayetteville
9 Units Available
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hope Mills, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hope Mills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

