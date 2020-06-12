Apartment List
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC

Verified

1 of 93

Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
South View
2 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1176 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South View
4 Units Available
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$842
1119 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
South View
1 Unit Available
3207-104 SPERRY BRANCH Way
3207 Sperry Branch Way, Hope Mills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo with an open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen- spacious laundry room with a washer/dryer connection, and storage off the balcony. CALL TODAY TO VIEW!!!
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South View
1 Unit Available
3211-D Sperry Branch Way
3211 Sperry Branch Way, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO VIEW TODAY! - View this 2-bed/2-bath spacious condo on the first floor! Open floor plan with washer/dryer connections! (RLNE5854671)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South View
1 Unit Available
145-104 Wading Creek Lane
145 Wading Creek Ln, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo Will Sure Go Fast! Open Floor Plan.. - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo Will Sure Go Fast! Open Floor Plan.. Move In Ready.. Fully equipped kitchen with washer & dryer connections (RLNE5840316)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
3010 Wetherby Court
3010 Wetherby Court, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1432 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Gates Four ! - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Gates Four Gated Community ! This property has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed throughout ! The Kitchen features stainless

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
1800-202 Balmoral Drive
1800 Balmoral Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
-
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Westover
29 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1089 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westover
10 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
1004 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westover
8 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Seventy-First
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$840
1066 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Seventy-First
3 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$793
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
Westover
5 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$960
1089 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Douglas Byrd
29 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$665
937 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1075 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Douglas Byrd
2 Units Available
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$789
1081 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1032-2 Ancestry Dr.
1032 Ancestry Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$745
1200 sqft
1032-2 Ancestry Dr. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
425 Georgetown Cir.
425 Georgetown Circle, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1660 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Luxury Details! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome, with huge garage and walk-out deck. Home features open floor plan, large bedroom and walk-in closets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
496 Lands End Road
496 Lands End, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1552 sqft
2 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Townhouse with Lakeview! - Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse overlooks the lake! This home has many features including a breakfast bar, dining room, fireplace, and balcony (downstairs & upstairs).

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
5606 Bimini Pl
5606 Bimini Place, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1166 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 5606 Bimini (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) This 2 bed, 2 bath Duplex sits in an established neighborhood on a quiet street. Fresh paint throughout! (2019) Large family room with fireplace.

