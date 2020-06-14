Apartment List
/
NC
/
hope mills
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
South View
14 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
815 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.

1 of 8

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
South View
1 Unit Available
149 WADING CREEK UNIT 102
149 Wading Creek Lane, Cumberland County, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
900 sqft
CLIFFS OF ROCKFISH - 149 WADING CREEK LN UNIT 102-CLIFFS OF ROCK FISH-900+ SQ/FT.
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Douglas Byrd
3 Units Available
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$679
761 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
645 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
766 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Seventy-First
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$772
831 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
850 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Westover
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
834 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1100 Clarendon St
1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$520
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville best one bedroom price in clarendon house! Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
826 Miller Ave.
826 Miller Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
620 sqft
Remodeled One Bed One Bath Apartment Home! - Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home. Renovated and ready for a new tenant! Homes feature new appliances, gorgeous flooring, granite countertops and tile backsplash. (RLNE5579135)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
137-105 Person St.
137 Person St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Coming Soon (Aug 1) 137-105 Person St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
835 sqft
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
1051 Rulnick Street
1051 Rulnick Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$585
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up and lawn maintenance included. Deposit is credit based.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
700 Pershing Street
700 Pershing Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
Clean, safe, updated and affordable downtown apartment. Water/sewer/trash and parking included. Walk to all downtown amenities including the new Segra Baseball Stadium. Best deal downtown!

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
159 Maxwell St. Apt 201
159 Maxwell Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
159 Maxwell St. (No Pets) - This Historical 1 bed/1 bath apartment was renovated to highlight it's original floors, beams and ceiling rafters. Other features include stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer unit.
Results within 10 miles of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
816 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Terry Sanford
11 Units Available
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
565 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.

Similar Pages

Hope Mills 1 BedroomsHope Mills 2 BedroomsHope Mills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHope Mills 3 BedroomsHope Mills Accessible Apartments
Hope Mills Apartments with BalconyHope Mills Apartments with GarageHope Mills Apartments with GymHope Mills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hope Mills Apartments with ParkingHope Mills Apartments with PoolHope Mills Dog Friendly ApartmentsHope Mills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC
Smithfield, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

South View

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Methodist University