1 bedroom apartments
37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC
South View
14 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
815 sqft
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
South View
1 Unit Available
149 WADING CREEK UNIT 102
149 Wading Creek Lane, Cumberland County, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
900 sqft
CLIFFS OF ROCKFISH - 149 WADING CREEK LN UNIT 102-CLIFFS OF ROCK FISH-900+ SQ/FT.
Results within 5 miles of Hope Mills
Douglas Byrd
3 Units Available
Buckhead
4428 Kinkead Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$679
761 sqft
Buckhead Apartments in Fayetteville, NC offers the best location in town; tucked away within a residential neighborhood, yet only minutes from Cross Creek Mall, Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, many restaurants, All American Freeway and so much
Westover
7 Units Available
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
645 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Seventy-First
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$768
766 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Westover
11 Units Available
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
722 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Seventy-First
10 Units Available
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$772
831 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Westover
9 Units Available
The Regency Luxury Apartments
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
Live in luxury at The Regency in Fayetteville, and enjoy comforts such as spacious kitchen, master bedroom-suite, private outdoor-space. Community amenities include a coffee-bar, pool, fitness, business-center, tennis and volleyball courts, amid gorgeous landscaped grounds.
Westover
9 Units Available
Crescent Commons
812 Crescent Commons Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
772 sqft
Allow our Fayetteville, NC apartments for rent at Crescent Commons to spoil you with custom home features and exceptional service! Our apartment homes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with stellar amenities including fully-equipped gourmet
Westover
27 Units Available
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
850 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Douglas Byrd
26 Units Available
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
604 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and relaxation, welcome home to the Douglas Square on Hope Mills. Our elevated customer experience and quality amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Westover
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
834 sqft
Imagine living in the center of everything yet hidden in a secluded setting just off Campground Road! Thats just what youll have at Lakeshore Grande Luxury Apartment Homes, where you can retreat with your laptop to the privacy of your tree-shaded
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Pointe
3325 Oak Forest Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
Ardmore Pointe is beautifully placed across 27 landscaped acres, and is conveniently located less than 5 miles from Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Valley Hospital and Cumberland Co. Schools.
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1100 Clarendon St
1100 Clarendon Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$520
More details and lease options please contact us at: NC28305@cuora-rentals.Com least expensive one bedroom condo in the fayetteville best one bedroom price in clarendon house! Penthouse condo in historic haymount. On the much desired 6th floor.
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
826 Miller Ave.
826 Miller Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
620 sqft
Remodeled One Bed One Bath Apartment Home! - Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home. Renovated and ready for a new tenant! Homes feature new appliances, gorgeous flooring, granite countertops and tile backsplash. (RLNE5579135)
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
137-105 Person St.
137 Person St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Coming Soon (Aug 1) 137-105 Person St.
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
835 sqft
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences.
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
1051 Rulnick Street
1051 Rulnick Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$585
1 Bed 1 Bath apartment. Window unit AC supplied, Baseboard heat. Trash pick up and lawn maintenance included. Deposit is credit based.
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
700 Pershing Street
700 Pershing Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
Clean, safe, updated and affordable downtown apartment. Water/sewer/trash and parking included. Walk to all downtown amenities including the new Segra Baseball Stadium. Best deal downtown!
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
159 Maxwell St. Apt 201
159 Maxwell Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
159 Maxwell St. (No Pets) - This Historical 1 bed/1 bath apartment was renovated to highlight it's original floors, beams and ceiling rafters. Other features include stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer unit.
Results within 10 miles of Hope Mills
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
816 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Terry Sanford
11 Units Available
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
565 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
