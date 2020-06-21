2236 Andalusian Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and deep soak tub in the master bathroom, a gorgeous formal dining room, and so much more! It's only 16 miles from Fort Bragg and 10 miles from Fayetteville. This home won't last long, give us a call today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295871

Property Id 295871



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839303)