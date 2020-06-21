2236 Andalusian Dr

Amenities
Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and deep soak tub in the master bathroom, a gorgeous formal dining room, and so much more! It's only 16 miles from Fort Bragg and 10 miles from Fayetteville. This home won't last long, give us a call today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295871
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5839303)