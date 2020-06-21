All apartments in Hope Mills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2236 Andalusian Dr

2236 Andalusian Drive · (706) 250-1219
Location

2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28306
South View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and deep soak tub in the master bathroom, a gorgeous formal dining room, and so much more! It's only 16 miles from Fort Bragg and 10 miles from Fayetteville. This home won't last long, give us a call today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295871
Property Id 295871

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Andalusian Dr have any available units?
2236 Andalusian Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2236 Andalusian Dr have?
Some of 2236 Andalusian Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 Andalusian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Andalusian Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Andalusian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2236 Andalusian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hope Mills.
Does 2236 Andalusian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2236 Andalusian Dr does offer parking.
Does 2236 Andalusian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 Andalusian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Andalusian Dr have a pool?
No, 2236 Andalusian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2236 Andalusian Dr have accessible units?
No, 2236 Andalusian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Andalusian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 Andalusian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 Andalusian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 Andalusian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
