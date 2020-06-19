Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Large master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath has 2 separate vanities, separate tub & shower, and huge walk-in closet. Nice size fenced backyard with patio space and plenty of room. Great location close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.



Pets Upon Approval - Pet Fee $200 Per Pet



Contact Cumberland County Schools To Confirm School Assignments



Utilities: Lumber River Electric, PWC for Water & Sewer



Contact HOA for Amenities Details: http://www.littleandyoung.net/west-hampton/



No Cats Allowed



