All apartments in Hope Mills
Find more places like 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hope Mills, NC
/
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane

2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane · (910) 620-8002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hope Mills
See all
South View
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Large master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath has 2 separate vanities, separate tub & shower, and huge walk-in closet. Nice size fenced backyard with patio space and plenty of room. Great location close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Pets Upon Approval - Pet Fee $200 Per Pet

Contact Cumberland County Schools To Confirm School Assignments

Utilities: Lumber River Electric, PWC for Water & Sewer

Contact HOA for Amenities Details: http://www.littleandyoung.net/west-hampton/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5759543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have?
Some of 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane does offer parking.
Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
No, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28348
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28306

Similar Pages

Hope Mills 1 BedroomsHope Mills 2 Bedrooms
Hope Mills Apartments with GymHope Mills Apartments with Pool
Hope Mills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC
Smithfield, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

South View

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Methodist University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity