Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:45 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hickory, NC

Finding an apartment in Hickory that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$938
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$928
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Viewmont
5 Units Available
Quail Ridge
333 10th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC
Studio
$575
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Quail Ridge Apartments in Hickory, NC is ready to be your home. Located at 333 10th Avenue Dr. Ne in Hickory, this community is an ideal place to move. Schedule a time to view the available floorplans.
Results within 1 mile of Hickory

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3890 Herman Sipe Rd
3890 Herman Sipe Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1259 sqft
3890 Herman Sipe Rd Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in quiet Orchard Hill neighborhood. - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in quiet Orchard Hill neighborhood. in Conover.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
41 19th Avenue Southwest
41 19th Avenue Southwest, Brookford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1080 sqft
Nestled just South of the center of Hickory, North Carolina, this two bedroom home is awaiting a new resident to love! Recently renovated, this home features new flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, updated kitchen appliances and

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2050 35th Street NE
2050 35th Street Northeast, St. Stephens, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom home for rent in St. Stephens area of Hickory. Spacious living room. Fenced yard with large deck/patio and a HUGE workshop/garage detached. This is a great little neighborhood tucked away on a dead end street.

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1520 North Main Avenue
1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1011 County Home Road - A12
1011 County Home Road, Conover, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Style - 2nd Floor (TOP FLOOR)

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
866 Ridge Drive
866 Ridge Drive, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, two bath ranch on corner lot on quiet street. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms. Close to Jaycee Park and Elks Pools. Easy walk to the park, trails, South Newton Elementary School and Uptown Newton.

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hickory, NC

Finding an apartment in Hickory that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

