146 US Highway 158 W Available 10/01/20 146 US Highway 158 W - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home out in the Country. This home Sits on approximately 5 acres of land, with fencing already set up for your fur babies. Freshly painted. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors. Attached Garage and a Car Port. Pet Friendly upon Owner Approval. Within walking distance of Gates County High School. Don't miss this unique find. Lawn Care included!



(RLNE5827377)