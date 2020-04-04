All apartments in Fairfield Harbour
6304 Albatross Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

6304 Albatross Dr

6304 Albatross Drive · (252) 633-6333
Location

6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC 28560
Fairfield Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6304 Albatross Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family. Wonderful yard, Walk to Recreation Center, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , Bonus/Family Room Over the Garage, Fireplace, Enclosed Sunroom.....More....$1,400.00 a month.

Pets may be allowed after owner approval regarding breed, age, size and quantity. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet

Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool,

(RLNE3766446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Albatross Dr have any available units?
6304 Albatross Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6304 Albatross Dr have?
Some of 6304 Albatross Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Albatross Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Albatross Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Albatross Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Albatross Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Albatross Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Albatross Dr does offer parking.
Does 6304 Albatross Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Albatross Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Albatross Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6304 Albatross Dr has a pool.
Does 6304 Albatross Dr have accessible units?
No, 6304 Albatross Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Albatross Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Albatross Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 Albatross Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 Albatross Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
