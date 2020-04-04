6304 Albatross Dr

Amenities

Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family. Wonderful yard, Walk to Recreation Center, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , Bonus/Family Room Over the Garage, Fireplace, Enclosed Sunroom.....More....$1,400.00 a month.



Pets may be allowed after owner approval regarding breed, age, size and quantity. There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet



Fairfield Harbour offers beautiful views of the Neuse River and is just 12 miles from the City of New Bern. It is an active boating community offering amenities everyone can enjoy including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, fishing and other outdoor pursuits. Membership to the Broad Creek Recreation Center is available to Residents of Fairfield Harbour and offers an indoor and outdoor pool,



