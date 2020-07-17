201 Church Street 7

Amenities

THIS IS RENTED PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS ADD TO BE ADDED TO OUR WAITING LIST. THANK YOU. THESE ARE A FEW PHOTOS OF A FEW UNITS. This is a 4 unit Apt with nice neighbors and strong management. This unit has views, Large kitchen, large living room, large bedroom. large windows, hard wood floors, bus stops in front. Two blocks up from Reaves Theater, Royal Soda Shop, Laundry, Farmers market, Trails, Bike paths, Restaurants, Great schools, Security System. There is parking at the arts center parking lot and church street only. The rent DOES include most utilities including heat/hot water/cold water and garbage which is 100 flat. 510 rent plus 100 for most utilizes = 610 for most utilities and rent monthly. The utilities covered by the flat fee are (heat hot water cold water sewer and garbage) Excluding - wall plugs and lights which are in your control. Total to move in 610 Rent/Util + Deposit 510 = 1120. No smoking inside-on private exterior entrance only. Some stairs.

No Dogs Allowed



