Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

201 Church Street 7

201 Church St · (415) 559-5061
Location

201 Church St, Elkin, NC 28621

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$510

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
media room
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
RENTED PLS JOIN WAITING LIST Downtown Elkin Apts - Property Id: 299882

THIS IS RENTED PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS ADD TO BE ADDED TO OUR WAITING LIST. THANK YOU. THESE ARE A FEW PHOTOS OF A FEW UNITS. This is a 4 unit Apt with nice neighbors and strong management. This unit has views, Large kitchen, large living room, large bedroom. large windows, hard wood floors, bus stops in front. Two blocks up from Reaves Theater, Royal Soda Shop, Laundry, Farmers market, Trails, Bike paths, Restaurants, Great schools, Security System. There is parking at the arts center parking lot and church street only. The rent DOES include most utilities including heat/hot water/cold water and garbage which is 100 flat. 510 rent plus 100 for most utilizes = 610 for most utilities and rent monthly. The utilities covered by the flat fee are (heat hot water cold water sewer and garbage) Excluding - wall plugs and lights which are in your control. Total to move in 610 Rent/Util + Deposit 510 = 1120. No smoking inside-on private exterior entrance only. Some stairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/201-church-street-elkin-nc-unit-7/299882
Property Id 299882

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

