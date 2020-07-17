All apartments in Cumberland County
1219 Snipe Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1219 Snipe Ct

1219 Snipe Ct · (910) 988-1288
Location

1219 Snipe Ct, Cumberland County, NC 28348
Gray's Creek

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3/2.5 home will not last long. Located in the peace and quiet of the country but yet very close to shopping, I95 and Ft. Bragg. Large family room with fireplace,huge kitchen with a nook,formal DR,laundry room,large backyard with a deck with built in seating great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Snipe Ct have any available units?
1219 Snipe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland County, NC.
Is 1219 Snipe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Snipe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Snipe Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 1219 Snipe Ct offer parking?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Snipe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Snipe Ct have a pool?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Snipe Ct have accessible units?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Snipe Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Snipe Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Snipe Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
