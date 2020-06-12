/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!
Results within 5 miles of China Grove
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
224 S East Avenue
224 South East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1480 sqft
This home has so much character! Recently updated with beautiful original hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new kitchen tile.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Idlewood Drive
214 Idlewood Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1342 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse in quiet residential neighborhood - Well maintained brick townhouse with detached back carport located in quiet, mature residential subdivision. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 1340 heated sf. 1 bdrm/1 bath down, 2 bdrms/1 bath up.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1983 Clear Brooke Drive
1983 Clear Brooke Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
245 Kimball Street
245 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
559 Walter Street
559 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street.
1 of 3
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
297 Village Creek Way
297 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1860 Duke Adam Street
1860 Duke Adam Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Harbour Towne
1 Unit Available
858 Anchor Way Northeast
858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1012 McLain Road
1012 Mclain Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1064 sqft
3bd/1ba House off Hwy 29 and walking distance to shops and restaurants - 3 bed 1 bath house only a few hundred feet off Hwy 29 so it is very easy to get to anything in Kannapolis including the I85.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1829 Mission Oaks Street
1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
4118 Appleton Hollow Avenue Northwest
4118 Appleton Hollow Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2124 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2550 No Mans Avenue
2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Cambridge Heights Place NW
1512 Cambridge Heights Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1303 sqft
Great Home with an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 Evermore Circle
2535 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1125 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1004 Richard Ave
1004 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1004 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 1004 Richard Ave - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805504)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1006 Richard Ave
1006 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1006 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 Brand New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805507)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1557 Kindred Circle
1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Feet: 1563 Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2006 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Winecoff Elem.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCHarrisburg, NCLocust, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMint Hill, NC