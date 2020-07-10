/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Carthage, NC with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
520 Little River Farm Boulevard
520 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE.
1 Unit Available
508 Little River Farm Boulevard
508 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
1 Unit Available
512 Little River Farm Boulevard
512 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE,. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND HIGH SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...
1 Unit Available
510 Little River Farm Boulevard
510 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
1 Unit Available
506 Little River Farm Boulevard
506 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
Results within 5 miles of Carthage
5 Units Available
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.
11 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
1 Unit Available
80 Tamarisk Lane
80 Tamarisk Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Single level split bedroom plan, with hardwoods throughout, great cul de sac location, walk to the village, Carolina room, fenced in yard, low maintenance home. HOME NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 1 AUGUSTOwner is also a N.C. REALTOR
1 Unit Available
25 Lake View Drive East
25 Lake View Drive East, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2042 sqft
This impeccably maintained three bedroom home in Village Acres immediately welcomes you home into it great room with soaring vaulted ceilings, an amazing open floor plan with a formal dining area and a casual eat in space, gorgeous chef's kitchen,
1 Unit Available
1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.
Contact for Availability
190 W New Jersey Avenue
190 West New Jersey Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location and condition! 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in the popular area of Southern Pines. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Bedrooms with ceiling fans, Master bedroom offers a private bath. Large corner lot in quite neighbor.
Results within 10 miles of Carthage
1 Unit Available
Highland Trails
110 Grampian Way
110 Grampian Way, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1683 sqft
Nestled on a wooded hill in Highland Trails, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has gleaming hardwood floors and tile baths. The open floor plan offers plenty of space for family living. Bookcases flank the brick fireplace in the family room.
1 Unit Available
Highland Trails
104 Tartan Trail
104 Tartan Trail, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left.
Contact for Availability
140 E Delaware Avenue
140 East Delaware Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2004 with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, convenient location to downtown Southern Pines shopping and restaurants. Convenient commute to Fort Bragg. Very Clean and ready to moved into. New photos coming .