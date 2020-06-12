/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22
633 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Like new condo in Paradise Cove on Carolina Beach. The kitchen has a breakfast bar includes, oven/range dishwasher, fridge & washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Beau Rivage Plantation
23 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
940 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
5 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and
1 Unit Available
100 Turtle Cay
100 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1232 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor Turtle Cay Condominium! Convenient location off of River Rd minutes to area beaches, restaurants, and The Pointe at Barclay shopping center. New LVP flooring throughout unit.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1319 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
5 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Echo Farms
4 Units Available
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$960
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
18 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$927
1066 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1215 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Pine Valley West
3 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
145 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 Unit Available
4134 Breezewood Dr. #201
4134 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
4134 Breezewood Furnished Condo - Wonderful furnished condominium located just off of 17th Street Extension. Unit offers a queen bed in master, two twin beds, furnished but still room to make it feel like home.
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.
1 Unit Available
137 Seminole Trail
137 Seminole Trail, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BD/2BA Spacious brick ranch home located in Tanglewood. - Spacious Brick Ranch home located in the highly sought after Tanglewood Community.
Echo Farms
1 Unit Available
215 Valencia Court Unit 104
215 Valencia Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Passage Point Furnished Condo - Wow! Rare nicely furnished executive home in Wilmington. This lovely 2 BR 2 BA home is in Passage Point Condominium community.
1 Unit Available
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.
1 Unit Available
4148 Breezewood Drive #103
4148 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1483 sqft
Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo.
1 Unit Available
4409 Jay Bird Circle - 1
4409 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit overlooking the community swimming pool and pond. Community clubhouse and fitness center a plus. Schools: Pine Valley ES, Myrtle Grove MS, Hoggard HS Directions: Take South College Rd towards Monkey Junction.
