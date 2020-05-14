All apartments in Carolina Beach
Find more places like 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carolina Beach, NC
/
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D

1518 South Lake Park Boulevard · (910) 202-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carolina Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1518 South Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Carolina Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D Available 06/10/20 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom condo with Ocean Views in Carolina Beach - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom with ocean views located in Casa Del Playa on Carolina Beach. This condo is located on the 4th floor and features many upgrades: stainless steel appliance, Porcelain tile flooring, tile back-splash, and modern touches throughout the condo. This property has ocean views from Balcony which is accessible from the living room and the master bedroom. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, a community pool, a building elevator, and pest control through the HOA. Call our office today to schedule a private showing.

Note this unit does allow for one unassigned parking space in the Casa Del Playa surface lot that is first come first serve, but does not include the covered parking.

No pets
No smoking
No sight-unseen applications will be accepted

Elementary: Carolina Beach Elementary,
middle School: Murray Middle
High School: Ashley High School

Office Hours & Showings:
M - F 9am - 5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have any available units?
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have?
Some of 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D currently offering any rent specials?
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D pet-friendly?
No, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carolina Beach.
Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D offer parking?
Yes, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D does offer parking.
Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have a pool?
Yes, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D has a pool.
Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have accessible units?
No, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carolina Beach 2 BedroomsCarolina Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carolina Beach Apartments with GymCarolina Beach Apartments with Parking
Carolina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Northchase, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCSilver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity