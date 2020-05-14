1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D

Amenities

1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D Available 06/10/20 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom condo with Ocean Views in Carolina Beach - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom with ocean views located in Casa Del Playa on Carolina Beach. This condo is located on the 4th floor and features many upgrades: stainless steel appliance, Porcelain tile flooring, tile back-splash, and modern touches throughout the condo. This property has ocean views from Balcony which is accessible from the living room and the master bedroom. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable, a community pool, a building elevator, and pest control through the HOA. Call our office today to schedule a private showing.



Note this unit does allow for one unassigned parking space in the Casa Del Playa surface lot that is first come first serve, but does not include the covered parking.



No pets

No smoking

No sight-unseen applications will be accepted



Elementary: Carolina Beach Elementary,

middle School: Murray Middle

High School: Ashley High School



Office Hours & Showings:

M - F 9am - 5pm



