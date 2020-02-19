All apartments in Caldwell County
Last updated February 19 2020

8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B

8280 Hemlock Ridge Road · (201) 845-7300
Location

8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC 28605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.

Directions to Lost Creek, 8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, from Blowing Rock.
It is approximately 13 minutes from Blowing Rock.

Take Highway 321 North from Hickory up the mountain, take the left turn fork into downtown Blowing Rock (The Broyhill Gallery - large log building is at the fork). Go into town on Main St. to the 2nd light and turn left onto 221 going towards Linville. Go approximately 1 mile to the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway on right. Turn left (South) onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. Go south on the Parkway for approximately 5 miles past Price Lake National Park (1/2 mile past mile marker 298), exit right at the TO 221 sign then left onto Holloway Mountain Road (If you go over the Linn Cove Viaduct, youve gone too far!). Continue on Holloway Mountain Road 1 mile until it dead ends onto US 221 (The Grandfather Country store will be dead ahead) then turn right onto US 221. Go exactly 3 miles to Lost Creek (221 is a wonderful, curvy, mountain road for the sports driver). The entrance is on the left with stone pillars. Drive down the paved road, continue past 3 houses (scattered on the right) to the T in the road (the Wild Boar Inn will be straight ahead). Turn right on Hemlock Ridge Road. The first and second driveway on left is our house.

When You Arrive

Opening Up House:

1. Please remove shoes at door ? we like to leave the mountain outside.
2. Turn on well pump and water heater at the breaker box ? they are clearly marked. (Breaker box is on the left wall in the left bedroom downstairs.)
3. Open damper in fireplace when you want to use it. Wood is available outside or use wax logs.
4. When you leave the house on day outings, please close windows to a small crack so rain wont come in (unexpected summer showers are common on the mountain).
5. Please use first floor guest bedrooms.
6. Garbage dump sites are on Hwy 221 - ? mile beyond the Grandfather Country Store heading towards Blowing Rock; there is also one on Hwy 321 (right side) between Blowing Rock and Boone. The times and days of operation are posted on the side of the refrigerator. The garbage bags are above the washer/dryer in closet area across from kitchen.

When You Leave

Closing House

1. Wash linens and remake beds.
2. Clean bathroom fixtures.
3. Wipe off porch furniture and put back inside.
4. Close fireplace damper (Left is closed).
5. Close and lock all windows. Close all verticals and blinds.
6. Ceiling fans can remain on.
7. Dispose of any foods that will spoil.
8. Wash all dishes, put away.
9. Close blinds on loft window doors.
10. Vacuum/dust floors & rugs as necessary (Vacuum is in hall closet and Swiffer is in
Laundry).
11. Turn off water heater and well pump at breaker box in bedroom.
12. Turn thermostat down to 50 degrees.
13. Lock house, make sure screen door is shut tightly.
14. Dispose of garbage at dump site on Hwy 221.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

