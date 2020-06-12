/
3 bedroom apartments
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Butner, NC
1 Unit Available
2538 Washington Avenue
2538 Washington Street, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1463 Quail Circle
1463 Quail Cir, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Available Now! Great townhome with engineered hardwoods throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom downstairs with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and nice bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Butner
1 Unit Available
2421 Loftin Drive
2421 Loftin Drive, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Available Now! Great Durham home. Good sized family room and eat in kitchen. Large master bedroom and two other good size bedrooms. Great covered front porch and fenced in yard. Convenient to highways, shopping, and Falls Lake. Welcome Home!
Results within 10 miles of Butner
Duke Homestead
27 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Downtown Durham
152 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1413 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Northeast Durham
5 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
7 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
17 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Old North Durham
1 Unit Available
1122 N Roxboro St
1122 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1026 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom home is ready for an immediate move in! Located in a prime Durham location close to shopping, dining, and public transportation. This quaint home features a large lot with driveway parking.
Trinity Park
1 Unit Available
1405 N. Gregson St.
1405 North Gregson Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
1405 N. Gregson St.
1 Unit Available
3 Chanter Ct
3 Chanter Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Chanter Ct. - Property Id: 289487 Completely redone interior, 3 bed 2 bath, New appliances. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289487 Property Id 289487 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5815554)
1 Unit Available
202 Cloverdale Drive
202 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1849 sqft
202 Cloverdale Drive Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST! Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage in NE Raleigh! - This home is located conveniently to Downtown Durham, RTP, and Falls Lake.
Wellons Village
1 Unit Available
305 Hardee Street
305 North Hardee Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
305 Hardee Street - Newly Renovated! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1064 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes to be installed New: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Electric W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets Negotiable.
Latta Road
1 Unit Available
113 Murray Hill Dr.
113 Murray Hill Drive, Durham, NC
113 Murray Hill Dr. - Available Now! - Large 5 BR, 2.5 bath in N. Durham neighborhood - Latta Woods. Kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. hardwood floors in downstairs living areas & new carpet in bedroom and bonus.
Trinity Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Norton St
1309 Norton Street, Durham, NC
1309 Norton - FIVE bedrooms! - 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath brick ranch house in Trinity Park. 10 minutes walk (5 minutes by bicycle) to East Campus. Landscaped front yard and large fenced back yard with mature vegetation.
1 Unit Available
1514 E Geer St
1514 East Geer Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
1514 E Geer St Available 07/01/20 Snazzy one level ready to call home! - Just 2 miles from all the fun Downtown Durham sites, 1514 Geer Street is a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
3147 Ivey Wood Lane
3147 Ivey Wood Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1410 sqft
Newly Updated Home in Amberlynn Valley! - 3 BR, 2 BA Newly updated two story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances - stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. New flooring. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen, and dining nook.
1 Unit Available
17 Hummingbird Lane
17 Hummingbird Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1587 sqft
17 Hummingbird Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home with large fenced yard on cul-de-sac lot! - Located on a cul-de-sac lot this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.
1 Unit Available
820 W. Markham Ave.
820 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1689 sqft
820 W. Markham Ave. Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BR House in Trinity Park - All Appliances - Near Biking Trail! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home listed on the Duke Park Historic Register and constructed circa 1920.
Cleveland - Holloway
1 Unit Available
508 Ottawa Ave
508 Ottawa Avenue, Durham, NC
508 Ottawa Ave Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous Fully Furnished Historic Downtown Durham Home With Fenced In Yard! - Fully **furnished** property available for 6-month lease! 1920's home, historically renovated in 2012.
Northeast Durham
1 Unit Available
1304 Cozart Street #509
1304 Cozart Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1455 sqft
1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 07/25/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake.
1 Unit Available
2409 N Duke Street
2409 North Duke Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1130 sqft
2409 N Duke Street Available 07/16/20 Beautifully Kept 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home With Fenced In Backyard! - This beautiful kept 3 bedroom ranch home in Durham is everything from looks to location! Conveniently located just off of 85, 5 miles from
1 Unit Available
2727 Thelma St
2727 Thelma Street, Durham, NC
2727 Thelma St Available 06/15/20 2727 Thelma - Coming Soon! Freshly painted 4 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch home located in Northern Durham. Large Living Room. Kitchen has an eat-in area. New LVT flooring being installed. Large Yard. (RLNE3570103)
