Brices Creek, NC
120 Wingate Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:23 AM

120 Wingate Drive

120 Wingate Drive · (252) 259-1175
Location

120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC 28562

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2575 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point. Home features inviting foyer entrance, high ceilings, ceiling fans, upstairs laundry room, large floored attic storage with permanent stair case access. The open kitchen includes walk in pantry, ample granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, disposal, counter serving bar and open to living room. Living room comes with fireplace, built in speakers and ceiling fan. Down stairs has full bathroom and bedroom. The extensive size Master bedroom incorporates two separate walk in closets and a bath room with dual vanities, relaxing jetted tub and separate walk in shower. Enjoy the backyard with the screened in porch and cement patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Wingate Drive have any available units?
120 Wingate Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Wingate Drive have?
Some of 120 Wingate Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Wingate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Wingate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Wingate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Wingate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brices Creek.
Does 120 Wingate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Wingate Drive does offer parking.
Does 120 Wingate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Wingate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Wingate Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Wingate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Wingate Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Wingate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Wingate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Wingate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Wingate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Wingate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
