120 Wingate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point. Home features inviting foyer entrance, high ceilings, ceiling fans, upstairs laundry room, large floored attic storage with permanent stair case access. The open kitchen includes walk in pantry, ample granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, disposal, counter serving bar and open to living room. Living room comes with fireplace, built in speakers and ceiling fan. Down stairs has full bathroom and bedroom. The extensive size Master bedroom incorporates two separate walk in closets and a bath room with dual vanities, relaxing jetted tub and separate walk in shower. Enjoy the backyard with the screened in porch and cement patio.